1 charged with burglary in Decatur

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary on Sunday, February 12 just after 2:30 in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

Investigators tell us when officers arrived, they found the suspect identified as Christopher Sanders walking on Beech Street toward the East Acre Housing property.

Sanders was detained and transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital due to an injury that occurred during the entry to the home.

After his release from the hospital, Sanders was charged with burglary and booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $2500 bond.

