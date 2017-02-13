Former Lawrence animal shelter director's trial begins Monday

The former Lawrence County animal shelter director's appeals trial of 15 counts of second-degree animal cruelty will be heard in Circuit Judge Mark Craig's courtroom at 9 a.m. Monday.

In a recent motion, the attorney for Bobbie Jean Taylor, 83, argued the evidence obtained by law enforcement agencies should be tossed out because a search warrant issued by the Moulton Police Department and signed by Lawrence District Judge Angela Terry on June 29, 2015, was based on information more than 72 hours old.

Attorney Tony Hughes, of Florence, said the warrant was issued from "stale information."

However, on Jan. 2, Craig denied the defendant's motion to suppress the search warrant and items seized as a result of the search.

Read more at the Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48