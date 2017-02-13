Morning Headlines: Cooler with mid-week rain

Westbound traffic is down to one lane following an accident on Highway 20 in Decatur.More >>
Westbound traffic is down to one lane following an accident on Highway 20 in Decatur.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges in connection with alleged acts at a high school.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges in connection with alleged acts at a high school.More >>
Hundreds of teens locked up in jail could soon get a high school diploma while behind bars. That's the plan if a new charter school is approved by the Athens City School Board.More >>
Hundreds of teens locked up in jail could soon get a high school diploma while behind bars. That's the plan if a new charter school is approved by the Athens City School Board.More >>
On Tuesday night, parents, teachers and students who attended Huntsville City Schools sounded off to the district's Desegregation Advisory Committee.More >>
On Tuesday night, parents, teachers and students who attended Huntsville City Schools sounded off to the district's Desegregation Advisory Committee.More >>
Bomb squad techs responded to a suspicious package outside a Guntersville bank on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Bomb squad techs responded to a suspicious package outside a Guntersville bank on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Police say a male nurse sexually battered two women under anethesia at the clinic where he worked, and there may be more victims out there.More >>
Police say a male nurse sexually battered two women under anethesia at the clinic where he worked, and there may be more victims out there.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>