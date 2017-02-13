Morning Headlines: Cooler with mid-week rain

Mother says hospital gave her wrong baby to breastfeed

A couple is suing a hospital because the new mother was given the wrong baby to breastfeed, they say. Melissa Richman says that in September after a three-hour C-section, a nurse brought her a baby to breastfeed.

GOP must decide what to do with health law taxes

Republicans love cutting taxes, especially if they were authored by a president named Barack Obama. But as they push their wobbly effort to erase his health care overhaul, they're divided over whether to repeal the levies the law imposed to finance its expanded coverage for millions of Americans.

Cooler with mid-week rain

It’s jacket weather this morning! Temperatures are quite a bit colder than over the weekend, but where we should be for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies will help warm temperatures into the upper 50s this afternoon with a north wind of 5-10mph. It will be cold again tonight with a mostly clear sky and calm wind.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48