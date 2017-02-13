The cost of growth: Athens needs more police, fire personnel

Make no mistake, Athens is a pretty safe place to live.

In 2015, it had just 14 violent crimes, a mere 0.56 per 1,000 residents compared to 2.92 in Decatur and 3.15 in Madison, according to FBI statistics. The national median is 3.8 per 1,000 residents.

And last year, the Insurance Safety Office upgraded the city’s fire protection rating from a 3 to 2. An ISO rating of 1 is the best possible rating.

But local police and fire officials cautioned last week that rapid population growth is beginning to outpace their departments and more personnel will soon be needed to protect the population.

Read more at The Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48