Investigation underway following Huntsville Walmart shooting

Police and investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are responded to a shooting at a Huntsville Walmart on Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m.

Investigators tell us there was some type of altercation that led to multiple shots being fired between at least two people that lead to two people being hit. Police say one of the victims was involved to some extent in the altercation, but they are not sure if the victim fired any shots.

Police say the victim was found at the Kroger off of Oakwood Avenue after being driven there by a friend and was taken to the hospital from there.

Police have interviewed witnesses and are in the process of reviewing security footage.

Authorities confirm a woman was grazed by a bullet in the Sparkman Drive Walmart parking lot and was treated on the scene.

Several individuals were detained just after the shooting, but no one is in custody.

