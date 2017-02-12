Fire destroys home of Collinsville principal - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Fire destroys home of Collinsville principal

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Crews respond to Collinsville house fire (Source: WAFF)
Principal Jones' home is a total loss (Source: WAFF)
A camper near the home was also destroyed (Source: WAFF)
COLLINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A Sunday morning fire destroyed the home of Collinsville High School principal Donny Jones. 

Multiple agencies, including Collinsville Fire, Crossville Fire and Dogtown fire responded to the home around 10:00AM. 

The house was a total loss. The fire also spread to a camper parked near the home. 

No injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fire investigators are working to determine a cause. 
 

