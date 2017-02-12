Decatur teen in critical condition after being hit with baseball - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Decatur teen in critical condition after being hit with baseball bat

A Decatur man is in custody for allegedly hitting a teenager in the head with a baseball bat. 

Morgan County first responders arrived at an apartment complex on Spring Avenue early Sunday morning to help a seizing teen. 

The boy was suffering from neurotrauma and, after a brief stop at the Parkway Medical Emergency Room, was transported to the Children's Hospital in Birmingham. 

The teen is in critical condition. 

Investigators determined 55-year-old Robert Wayne Shackleford struck the boy in the head with a bat. 

Shackleford was arrested and charged with domestic violence. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

 

