Decatur teen in critical condition after being hit with baseball bat

A Decatur man is in custody for allegedly hitting a teenager in the head with a baseball bat.



Morgan County first responders arrived at an apartment complex on Spring Avenue early Sunday morning to help a seizing teen.



The boy was suffering from neurotrauma and, after a brief stop at the Parkway Medical Emergency Room, was transported to the Children's Hospital in Birmingham.



The teen is in critical condition.



Investigators determined 55-year-old Robert Wayne Shackleford struck the boy in the head with a bat.



Shackleford was arrested and charged with domestic violence. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.





