4 injured in Lacey's Spring accident on Highway 36

4 injured in Lacey's Spring accident on Highway 36

Highway 36 wreck (Source: WAFF) Highway 36 wreck (Source: WAFF)
LACEY'S SPRING, AL (WAFF) -

First responders are on the scene of an accident involve four vehicles in Lacey's Spring. 

The wreck occurred around 6:30PM Saturday night on Highway 36. 

A medical helicopter transported one patient from the wreck. State Troopers confirm three others were taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the conditions of those involved. WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene working to gather details. 
 

