Huntsville mattress store fire ruled arson

Huntsville police have ruled Saturday's fire at Mattress Max as arson.

Firefighters responded to the Jordan Lane business at about 7 a.m. Saturday. The store appeared to be a total loss.

No arrests have been announced.

Police have not released further details yet.

Multiple fire units can be seen in pictures fighting the flames.



Police shut down traffic between Holmes Avenue and University Drive while the fire burned.



Traffic is now moving normally.



The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.











