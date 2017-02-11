Carts 4 Hearts Adventure Race - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Carts 4 Hearts Adventure Race

For additional information on the Carts 4 Hearts Adventure Race, click here.

  • Rep. Mo Brooks to announce Senate run decision Monday

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:50 AM EDT2017-05-15 09:50:53 GMT

    Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks will announce Monday whether he will enter the race to become a United States Senator. 

    Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks will announce Monday whether he will enter the race to become a United States Senator. Brooks said Sunday he will be joined by supporters at a press conference planned in Huntsville at 11 am. 

  • Huntsville man killed in motorcycle accident

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:31:34 GMT

    A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County claimed the life of a Huntsville man Sunday.  The accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 117 at the 10-mile marker, just inside Hammondsville city limits.  Billy Ray Stanfill, 77, lost control of the 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating and overturned. 

    A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County claimed the life of a Huntsville man Sunday.  The accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 117 at the 10-mile marker, just inside Hammondsville city limits.  Billy Ray Stanfill, 77, lost control of the 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating and overturned. 

  • Cullman woman killed in hit-and-run

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:05:05 GMT

    A Cullman woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a single vehicle on Schwaiger Rd., inside the Good Hope City limits. 

    A Cullman woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a single vehicle on Schwaiger Rd., inside the Good Hope City limits. 

