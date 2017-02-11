Carts 4 Hearts Adventure Race

An Athens man faces multiple drug charges after two meth labs caught on fire Friday evening at his residence where deputies were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on unrelated charges. Keith Elmo Taylor, 48, is charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He is currently held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not yet been set on the distributi...