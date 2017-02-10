Madison County DA praises new state attorney general

Alabama has a new attorney general. Steve Marshall of Marshall County was appointed to the position by Gov. Bentley Friday afternoon.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard said he's known Marshall for 15 years and that Bentley could not have chosen a better man to be the state's top law enforcement official.

“A good man, a good prosecutor, and the fairest man I’ve ever known,” said Broussard.

Marshall has been the district attorney for Marshall County since 2001, and Bentley said Marshall has impeccable credentials and strong conservative values.

Broussard said Marshall has great judgment, and now that he'll potentially be in charge of an investigation into Bentley, he'll make the right call on how to proceed.

“You're investigating the man who just appointed you, and I know Steve Marshall and, like I said, I know no details about anything officially, but all I need to know is that Steve's honest and he's fair. So whatever course Steve goes, I know that will be the right course,” said Broussard.

Broussard said that he believes that if Marshall senses any kind of moral or ethical conflict with the Bentley investigation, he'll likely recuse himself and appoint someone else to lead the investigation.

“I know DAs from across the state, and if Steve Marshall was from Mobile, I'd be saying the same thing. We've got the right man for the job,” said Broussard.

