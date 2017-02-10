Video highlights trust effort between Decatur police, citizens

A coalition of community leaders is working to build bridges and break down barriers in Morgan County. The Pledge to Trust effort includes law enforcement officers, pastors and the Morgan County district attorney's office.

A video trailer produced by the Decatur-Morgan County Minority Development Association includes Decatur and Morgan County law enforcement officers and residents. It's intended to be thought-provoking and help address trust issues in the community.

Titled "The Solution," the video is provocative, addressing preconceived biases some may feel for others, between white and black residents, and between police officers and the citizens they serve.

Darius Crayton is chairman of the DMCMDA board and senior pastor of Bridge Builders Church International in Decatur. He said the goals are to foster a community that grows together and can handle tough situations together.

"We can all come together to the larger community and literally say to them, 'We're here as one united' to make sure no problems exist. If anything happens to happen, we're here to stand together to resolve any issues that exist," he said.

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said the Pledge to Trust has to be an effort by all sides.

"The police not only have to trust the community, but the community have to trust the police. The community have to trust the police to do the right thing, and the citizens should know exactly what we can and cannot do. But on the opposite end of that, the police have to know that they can trust the community. to call them when they need it, and to trust they will come and do the right thing," he said.

The goal concerning the video trailer is to eventually produce a short documentary that can be shown locally and in other places as an example. The DMCMDA is searching for funding sources for the project.

To find out more, go to the DMCMDA website or their Facebook page.

To view "The Solution," click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48