Marshall County DA appointed as new AL attorney general

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley announced on Friday the appointment of Steve Marshall, former Marshall County district attorney, as the new Alabama attorney general.

Marshall will fill the vacancy left by Luther Strange upon his appointment to the Unites States Senate.

“It is a great honor to be named Attorney General and I am thankful to Governor Bentley for the opportunity to serve the people of Alabama. The time spent working alongside law enforcement for the last 20 years has been a remarkable privilege. As Attorney General, I will continue to support their efforts to keep Alabamians safe and free from violent crime," Marshall said in a statement.

Marshall has served as district attorney since 2001.

He is from Atmore and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received his law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.

The Alabama District Attorneys Association released the following statement:

This is a good day for all of Alabama and especially for the rule of Law, justice and victims of crime in Alabama. Steve Marshall, as District Attorney, was an incredible prosecutor, who understands that a prosecutor’s oath is to firmly seek justice, tempered with fairness and mercy for every citizen. It's also important to know that Steve Marshall is a good man, perhaps one of the best men I have ever known. Steve is a highly respected member of the Alabama District Attorneys Association and past president. Steve will be an Attorney General that will have the full support of the District Attorneys and has been a voice for the DAs on a state wide and national level as our representative to the National District Attorneys Association giving guidance and counsel on pressing issues throughout.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48