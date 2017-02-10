New infrastructure development coming to north Huntsville

Huntsville leaders announced the development of 67 acres north of the Toyota manufacturing facility. (Source: WAFF)

Nearly 70 acres of farm fields is now primed to become a major economic development corridor in north Huntsville.

City leaders announced the property on Friday. It sits just north of the Toyota manufacturing facility.

It's the second piece of property in Huntsville to receive a "shovel-ready" distinction.

Huntsville city leaders say this is something they've worked on for more than a year and something they believe will bring new jobs to the area.

It's 67 acres that already include infrastructure, such as sidewalks and electric service.

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama helped certify the property. That’s important because a lot of manufacturing companies look for that distinction when they look to open up new facilities.

If the term "property certification" sounds familiar, that's because a large swath of land in west Huntsville has a Tennessee valley Authority megasite certification. That's different from this north Huntsville land, but it's all important in attracting business.

“The TVA certification is 1,500 acres. This is a little bit smaller. These are smaller parcels. They're made for small businesses to come to. But you need something for the small, medium and large businesses. You've got to have inventory for everybody,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Huntsville city councilman Devyn Keith eluded to several businesses already showing interest in the land. He said he can't discuss it or how many jobs yet but said they will release information at a later time.

