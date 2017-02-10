UAH professor arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Madison police arrested a UAH professor on two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Police say Massimiliano Bonamente turned himself in Friday. Investigators say they are working closely with DHR.

Bonamente teaches physics at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. According to his biography, he is from Italy and came to the United States for graduate school in 1997.

A spokesperson for UAH confirmed his position with the university, but said they do not have enough information about the arrest to comment.

Bonamente's bond is set at $60,000.

