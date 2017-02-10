Fort Payne day care surrenders license amid DHR investigation

A Fort Payne day care is now closed, and a state Department of Human Resources investigation is underway.

State officials say Kidemics surrendered it's license on Thursday.

Over the last two weeks, deficiency reports show 46 pages worth of problems at the day care. One of those includes a 2-year-old who walked out of the facility and was found in a street by city school transportation workers. Discrepancy reports from the Department of Human Resources also state that day care employees did not know that a high chair was used for discipline over attitude issues, and one child was left in that high chair for five hours.

A staff member also reported another staff member grabbed a child by the face.

"I don't know any details and that's why I'm reaching out because we want answers," said Cheyenne Collins, who had her 14-month-old at the day care for nearly a year.

She said she was unaware of what was going on at the center.

"There is nothing. We were given no answers, no nothing, just a scrawny Facebook post that they were closing under certain circumstances," said Cheyenne Collins, who had her 14-month-old at the day care for nearly a year.

Collins is upset over having to find another day care after Kidemics closed on Thursday, but she's even more upset over allegations of possible abuse at the day care.

She suspects her daughter may have been abused while there after finding a knot on her daughter’s head but said she did not file the complaint.

Collins said day care officials never allowed her to see the video after finding the knot on her daughter’s head.

"From the vibe that I got from the people there, this whole thing is horrific and absolutely terrifying," she said.

She also said many parents still have personal items in the day care after it closed, and the owner is not allowing them to come get them.

WAFF 48 News spoke with owner Derrick Huggins, who said he would provide a statement then said he would not and asked we not call him back.

The Department of Human resources provided the following report on their findings.

