Fort Payne day care surrenders license amid DHR investigation

A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County claimed the life of a Huntsville man Sunday. The accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 117 at the 10-mile marker, just inside Hammondsville city limits. Billy Ray Stanfill, 77, lost control of the 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating and overturned.More >>
Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks will announce Monday whether he will enter the race to become a United States Senator. Brooks said Sunday he will be joined by supporters at a press conference planned in Huntsville at 11 am.More >>
A Cullman woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a single vehicle on Schwaiger Rd., inside the Good Hope City limits.More >>
Huntsville P.D. is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning. The incident occurred near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Stringfield Rd. According to police, two juveniles were shot. They both suffered minor injuries. A car was also struck by gunfire, but nobody inside was injured. Authorities received conflicting stories from witnesses at the scene. The case remains under investigation. Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights res...More >>
An Athens man faces multiple drug charges after two meth labs caught on fire Friday evening at his residence where deputies were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on unrelated charges. Keith Elmo Taylor, 48, is charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He is currently held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not yet been set on the distributi...More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns.More >>