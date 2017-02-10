Mosquito breeding starts early

Due to the warm weather, mosquitoes are already breeding. The Madison County Health Department's Vector Control Division is requesting that all residents survey their property and do the following:

Remove or drain any items holding even a small amount of standing water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, including pet dishes, tarps, buckets, tires, wheelbarrows, potted plants, and children’s wading pools and toys;

Clean out gutters and repair any water leaks;

Check for standing water around air conditioner;

If possible, fill tree holes with expandable foam;

Scrub out bird baths and flower pot dishes to remove mosquito eggs every week;

Check storm shelters for standing water;

Do not overwater lawns as this can result in mosquito breeding on your property and in ditches from runoff;

Apply a mosquito larvicide to swimming pools and skimmers with standing water to prevent adult mosquitoes from emerging. These products can be purchased at local retailers that carry pesticides or online. If you need assistance with larvicide, please contact our office. A pool that is not going to be used this year should be properly covered (to prevent mosquito breeding, the pool and skimmer must be tightly covered so that mosquitoes cannot enter to lay eggs);

Please use this checklist to assist in inspecting your yard and get the kids involved for a fun family activity!

Please practice the Three D’s for mosquito bite prevention:

Drain : Empty and scrub out water containers at least once per week;

: Empty and scrub out water containers at least once per week; Dress : Wear light-colored, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing, including long-sleeved shirt and long pants with socks and shoes, if outdoors while mosquitoes are active;

: Wear light-colored, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing, including long-sleeved shirt and long pants with socks and shoes, if outdoors while mosquitoes are active; Defend: Properly apply an EPA-registered insect repellent with active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon-eucalyptus/PMD. Apply sunscreen first, then insect repellent. Follow all label instructions. EPA-registered insect repellents are safe for use by pregnant women.

Zika Virus

At this time, all cases of Zika virus in Alabama were related to travel and not associated with a bite from a local mosquito. Even if they do not feel sick, travelers returning from areas where Zika virus is being spread by local mosquitoes should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for 3 weeks so they do not spread Zika to local mosquitoes that could spread the virus to other people. Pregnant women, women trying to get pregnant, and their partner should follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. For the most up-to-date information regarding Zika virus click here .

