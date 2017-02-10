Mosquito breeding starts early - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Mosquito breeding starts early

Posted by Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF source file) (Source: WAFF source file)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Due to the warm weather, mosquitoes are already breeding. The Madison County Health Department's Vector Control Division is requesting that all residents survey their property and do the following:

  • Remove or drain any items holding even a small amount of standing water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, including pet dishes, tarps, buckets, tires, wheelbarrows, potted plants, and children’s wading pools and toys;
  • Clean out gutters and repair any water leaks;
  • Check for standing water around air conditioner;
  • If possible, fill tree holes with expandable foam;
  • Scrub out bird baths and flower pot dishes to remove mosquito eggs every week;
  • Check storm shelters for standing water;
  • Do not overwater lawns as this can result in mosquito breeding on your property and in ditches from runoff;
  • Apply a mosquito larvicide to swimming pools and skimmers with standing water to prevent adult mosquitoes from emerging.  These products can be purchased at local retailers that carry pesticides or online. If you need assistance with larvicide, please contact our office.  A pool that is not going to be used this year should be properly covered (to prevent mosquito breeding, the pool and skimmer must be tightly covered so that mosquitoes cannot enter to lay eggs);
  • Please use this checklist to assist in inspecting your yard and get the kids involved for a fun family activity! 

Please practice the Three D’s for mosquito bite prevention:

  • Drain:  Empty and scrub out water containers at least once per week;
  • Dress:  Wear light-colored, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing, including long-sleeved shirt and long pants with socks and shoes, if outdoors while mosquitoes are active;
  • Defend:  Properly apply an EPA-registered insect repellent with active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon-eucalyptus/PMD. Apply sunscreen first, then insect repellent. Follow all label instructions. EPA-registered insect repellents are safe for use by pregnant women.

Zika Virus

At this time, all cases of Zika virus in Alabama were related to travel and not associated with a bite from a local mosquito. Even if they do not feel sick, travelers returning from areas where Zika virus is being spread by local mosquitoes should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for 3 weeks so they do not spread Zika to local mosquitoes that could spread the virus to other people. Pregnant women, women trying to get pregnant, and their partner should follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. For the most up-to-date information regarding Zika virus click here.  

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Police investigating early morning shooting

    Police investigating early morning shooting

    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-05-14 19:08:06 GMT

    Huntsville P.D. is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.  The incident occurred near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Stringfield Rd.  According to police, two juveniles were shot. They both suffered minor injuries.  A car was also struck by gunfire, but nobody inside was injured.  Authorities received conflicting stories from witnesses at the scene.  The case remains under investigation. Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights res...

    More >>

    Huntsville P.D. is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.  The incident occurred near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Stringfield Rd.  According to police, two juveniles were shot. They both suffered minor injuries.  A car was also struck by gunfire, but nobody inside was injured.  Authorities received conflicting stories from witnesses at the scene.  The case remains under investigation. Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights res...

    More >>

  • Athens man facing drug charges after meth lab fire

    Athens man facing drug charges after meth lab fire

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:16:36 GMT
    Source: Limestone County SheriffSource: Limestone County Sheriff

     An Athens man faces multiple drug charges after two meth labs caught on fire Friday evening at his residence where deputies were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on unrelated charges. Keith Elmo Taylor, 48, is charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He is currently held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not yet been set on the distributi...

    More >>

     An Athens man faces multiple drug charges after two meth labs caught on fire Friday evening at his residence where deputies were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on unrelated charges. Keith Elmo Taylor, 48, is charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He is currently held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not yet been set on the distributi...

    More >>

  • Two injured in rollover crash on Harvest Rd.

    Two injured in rollover crash on Harvest Rd.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:04:51 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    Two people were injured in a serious crash Saturday afternoon.  The accident occurred at 769 Harvest Rd. just after 4 p.m.  Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover. Both passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle.  One passenger was taken to a local hospital via HEMSI. The other was transported by Medflight.  No word on their condition.  Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

    More >>

    Two people were injured in a serious crash Saturday afternoon.  The accident occurred at 769 Harvest Rd. just after 4 p.m.  Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover. Both passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle.  One passenger was taken to a local hospital via HEMSI. The other was transported by Medflight.  No word on their condition.  Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly