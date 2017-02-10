Lauderdale County man accused of faking his own kidnapping - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Lauderdale County man accused of faking his own kidnapping

(Source: Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department says a man tried to get money from his grandmother by faking his own kidnapping. 

23-year-old Preston Kelley texted his grandmother a photo Monday that appeared to show him bound and beaten in a wooded area in Tennessee.

Kelley told his grandmother to send a $1,000 or he would be killed. 

The woman contacted investigators, who determined Kelley wasn't in Tennessee and the entire episode was a hoax.

During questioning, Potts says Kelley maintained he had actually been kidnapped. 

