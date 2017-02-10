Morgan County man arrested for making terrorist threats

A Morgan County man faces charges after deputies say he threatened to shoot them and his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies say Rickie Hopkins showed up at the woman's house with an AR-15, asked if she was ready to die, fired into the ground and then left.

He later threatened to shoot deputies before being arrested. Hopkins faces a charge of making a terrorist threat.

