Over 400 jobs coming to Fort Payne - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Over 400 jobs coming to Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) -

America's largest retailer is announcing good news coming to Fort Payne.

Walmart is announcing a sock manufacturer there is bringing 442 new jobs as part of an invest in America campaign by the retail giant. 

City leaders say the 442 jobs to the local economy is nothing but good news. Walmart made the announcement on their news release website concerning Renfro Corporation back on January 17.

The retailer says they're committing to bring an additional 34,000 jobs this year to support American workers.

The release notes the partnership with Renfro is to produce athletic socks. Mayor Larry Chesser says Renfro currently employs approximately 600 workers.

The new expansion would move that number to over 1,000. Officials with Renfro say they've already started the hiring process. Renfro CEO Bud Kilby says the new jobs are primarily for the creation of Fruit of the Loom and Athletic Works socks.

