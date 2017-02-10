Flu prevention tips

Two people were injured in a serious crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred at 769 Harvest Rd. just after 4 p.m. Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover. Both passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle. One passenger was taken to a local hospital via HEMSI. The other was transported by Medflight. No word on their condition. Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48