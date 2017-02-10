Morgan County police chase ends in wreck

A police chase ended with one man in a Morgan County hospital.

Police say this all started as a traffic stop around 2:20 Friday morning in Cullman County.

We're told a man was trying to get away from officers going at speeds over 130 miles and hour.

The man lost control of his car and ran off the road around mile marker 325 on I-65 in Morgan County and caught fire.

Police say the man is injured, but we don't know how badly.

