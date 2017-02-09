Did Jeff Sessions really receive an NAACP Award?

A photo circulating around the internet shows a 2009 award that was given to Senator Jeff Sessions by the Alabama State NAACP.

That’s right, the same NAACP that has been protesting Sessions appointment since was nominated in November. So.... is it real?

WAFF 48 was sent the picture of the award by Jeff Sessions Spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores, who says they found the award while they were cleaning out Sessions office this week.

George Williams, formerly the Vice Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. He says he was there in Mobile in 2009 where he says the award was accepted by one of Jeff Sessions staffers. He says he and an entire table of Republicans were at the NAACP Conference and watched the award’s presentation.

“He got the award from the NAACP for the support of the NAACP and the African American Community in Alabama,’ said Williams.

He says the Alabama NAACP giving him an award for Governmental Excellence, then blasting him for the past few months is very hypocritical, and Sessions has lots of support from the African American Community in Alabama.

But Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton says he was at that conference has no recollection of Sessions being given an award, but did not deny that it is legitimate.

“We're still looking into it and talking to more and more people who were there, I've spoken to about 7 or 8 people who were at this event, and none of them can remember this award being actually presented,” said Simelton.

Here’s his full statement, released Thursday:

The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP has learned of a plaque that is in Senator Sessions possession that indicated it was given to him by the NAACP for Governmental Award of Excellence in April 2009.

President Benard Simelton, who has been President of the Alabama State Conference since October of 2009 stated that he was not aware of this award being presented to the Senator or any of his staff. Simelton was present at the convention during the time this award would have been presented according to the date on the award.

Simelton was not the President of the Alabama NAACP in 2009, he says Ed Vaughn was the president then. Efforts to reach Vaughn have been unsuccessful.

Simelton says the NAACP stands by their protest of Jeff Sessions appointment as attorney General, even though, right now, it appears they applauded his contributions to the African American community just 8 years ago.

