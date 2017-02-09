Fallen Decatur officers honored with gravesite memorials

Memorials are being placed at the graves of the four Decatur police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

For more than 100, two of those officers were not recognized for their sacrifice. On Thursday, one of them was memorialized at their resting place at the Decatur City Cemetery.

On Nov. 25, 1906, just four days before Thanksgiving, husband, father, and Decatur police officer Jesse Lemuel "Lem" Jones responded to a disorderly conduct call. Two men waited for him. As he took one into custody, the other man snuck up behind officer Jones and shot and killed him.

For more than a century, few people outside of his family knew that story. From now on, anyone who passes his gravesite will know he died serving the community because of the stainless steel "End of Watch" memorial marker.

Retired Decatur police officer Frank DeButy, aided by a local historian, discovered there are records documenting the deaths of Jones and of officer Billy Baber in 1905, who was also shot and killed in the line of duty. DeButy organized the creation of memorials for all four Decatur officers.

"They were truly courageous, truly, and just stepped into the mouth of the grim reaper and paid that ultimate price they just got forgotten, and that's just not right," he said.

Jones' great-granddaughter, Cecelia Talley, was there to see him honored,

"It's nice to know that people will be aware that for many, many years, police officers have been giving everything they could to keep the people in their community and in their town safe," she said.

Jones and Baber now have their names etched on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48