Former Huntsville teacher charged with murder

Huntsville police have arrested a man in the murder of 29-year-old Marcus White.

Milton Tyson, 47, was arrested at his Harvest home Thursday night. He was charged with murder and booked into the county jail.

Police have not said what led to the shooting but said the two knew each other.

Tyson is former special education teacher for Lee High School. He was arrested on drug and counterfeit charges in 2008.

