Kitchen Cops; 2 low performers; restaurant redeemed with new score

The Asian Buffet in Hartselle has been inconsistent with their health inspection scores recently. Last time, they earned a 90 for a reinspection that got them off the Kitchen Cops Low Performers list. This time, they scored an 83, putting them right back on it. According to the inspector, workers were storing their drinks in an ice bin. Asian Buffet also lost points because bottles containing chemicals were not labeled.

Wheeler Dam Market in Rogersville scored an 81. To stop bacterial growth, cold food needs to be maintained at the mandated maximum 41 degree temperature or lower, and the inspector reports several food items in a prep cooler were seven degrees over the limit.

The staff at Fiesta Mexicana on Florence Boulevard in Florence earned a 95 for their reinspection. That is 13 points better than last time as they easily shed the low performer label.

There are three Kitchen Cops High Performers this week. Rattlesnake Saloon at 1292 Mt. Mills Rd. in Tuscumbia scored a 99, 2 Men in a Kitchen at 7000 Adventist Blvd. in Huntsville scored a 99, and the Deli at the Publix Super Market at 2214 Winchester Rd. NE in Huntsville also scored a 99.

