Waterloo fire chief’s granddaughter, pedestrian hit by car - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Waterloo fire chief’s granddaughter, pedestrian hit by car

WATERLOO, AL (WAFF) -

Officials confirm the Waterloo fire chief's granddaughter and another pedestrian were hit by a car Thursday.

Officials say it happened at her school. Neither of their conditions are known at this time.

The granddaughter was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

