AL woman lied about being raped by TN jail officers, officials say

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Alabama woman on charges of filing a false report in Macon County, Tennessee.

On April 4, 2016, TBI special agents began investigating a report by Lacie Davis, 36, that she had been raped by multiple corrections officers while she was incarcerated in the Macon County Jail. Investigators say Davis had been held for approximately 12 hours before making bond.

Agents determined that Davis was in an area covered by surveillance cameras during her incarceration. Investigators say the video showed that she was not raped by anyone.

The Macon County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Oct. 3, 2016, charging Davis with one count of filing a false report.

Davis was arrested Thursday in Alabama, where she now lives. She was booked into the Jackson County Jail in Scottsboro, Alabama. She is being held on a $25,000 bond on a fugitive warrant pending an extradition hearing.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48