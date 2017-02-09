VIDEO: North Alabama legislators criticize Senate appointment, government

From the left, Mike Ball and Ed Henry (Source: WSFA)

Two north Alabama representatives expressed dismay with Gov. Robert Bentley’s pick to replace Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange will take the newly-vacated Senate seat left behind after Sessions was confirmed as U.S. attorney general.

Sessions and Strange were both sworn in to their new roles on Thursday.

Reps. Mike Ball, R-Madison, and Ed Henry, R-Hartselle, spoke with our sister station, WSFA, following the announcement. Their full comments are in the video above.

“It’s one of the dumbest things that I have ever seen in my life,” said Ball. “I’m just speechless how bad that is.” Said Ball.

The legislators also addressed corruption they feel the appointment emphasizes. Henry said it’s extremely frustrating, and he’s not even running for the legislature again in 2018, calling it a “waste of time.”

“The air of corruption is prevalent,” said Henry.

Ball, who also chairs the Alabama House Ethics Committee, said he doesn’t intend to be on Bentley’s impeachment committee because he believes he will be a material witness.

Bentley's office sent the following response to Ball's criticism:

Governor Bentley clearly and thoroughly explained the transparent selection process and how he reached his decision to appoint Senator Strange to the position.

