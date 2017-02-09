VIDEO: North Alabama legislators criticize Senate appointment, government

An Athens man faces multiple drug charges after two meth labs caught on fire Friday evening at his residence where deputies were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on unrelated charges. Keith Elmo Taylor, 48, is charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He is currently held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not yet been set on the distributi...More >>
An Athens man faces multiple drug charges after two meth labs caught on fire Friday evening at his residence where deputies were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on unrelated charges. Keith Elmo Taylor, 48, is charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He is currently held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not yet been set on the distributi...More >>
Two people were injured in a serious crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred at 769 Harvest Rd. just after 4 p.m. Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover. Both passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle. One passenger was taken to a local hospital via HEMSI. The other was transported by Medflight. No word on their condition. Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>
Two people were injured in a serious crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred at 769 Harvest Rd. just after 4 p.m. Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover. Both passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle. One passenger was taken to a local hospital via HEMSI. The other was transported by Medflight. No word on their condition. Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>
Authorities say a plane was flying from Iowa to Alabama when it crashed in southern Kentucky.More >>
Authorities say two people were killed when a plane heading from Iowa to Alabama crashed in southern Kentucky.More >>
Law enforcement officers are searching for an Alabama Department of Corrections inmate who escaped from a Decatur work release program.More >>
Law enforcement officers are searching for an Alabama Department of Corrections inmate who escaped from a Decatur work release program.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
Reports say that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile early Sunday morning that appears to be a ballistic missile.More >>
Reports say that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile early Sunday morning that appears to be a ballistic missile.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>