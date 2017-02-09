Proposed bill takes aim at DUI offenders

Senator Arthur Orr has filed a bill that will strengthen DUI law in Alabama.



SB180 has entered committee, and if approved, will head to the Senate for a final vote. The bill would expand the DUI standard to a number of drugs, involve greater punishment for repeat offenders and make it easier for a drivers' license to be revoked.



We first alerted you to the DUI arrest of a Fort Payne man, Clyde Roden when he was arrested for his 8th DUI picking up his grandchildren at their school.

We heard from plenty of you questioning why he's even still on the road. When we started digging, we found his situation isn't uncommon and repeat offenders have the ability to get back on the road.

Say someone is driving down the road, gets pulled over and they pick up their first DUI conviction in 2010. The second comes the next year and a third comes a year after that- all misdemeanors.

The driver manages to stay out of trouble until picking up their 4th conviction this year. A 4th would be a felony but there's something called the five-years "lookback period" in the state of Alabama, after five years, a DUI conviction falls off and is no longer taken into consideration.

However, a fourth DUI, or fifth, or even sixth cannot be prosecuted as a felony if five years has already passed.

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Shauna Barnett sees it every day prosecuting DUI cases.

"One of those is likely to have fallen off and now I'm right back into the misdemeanor," said Shauna Barnett.

Barnett added the five-year "lookback" essentially keeps repeat offenders away from tougher penalties. And on the flipside, Defense Attorney George Flowers agrees.

"A number of years ago, that would have been a felony. Well now it's extremely difficult to actually get a felony under the current state of the law," said Flowers.

That's a problem for State Senator Arthur Orr.

"It's a joke almost that people are able to go repeat offend in the world of DUIs and take the rest of our lives and put them at risk and that's not right," Senator Orr.

Senator Orr wants to increase penalties for repeat offenders and extend that "lookback period" from five years to ten, giving the courts the ability to use past DUI convictions to add weight to future sentencing.

Supporters say getting a tougher law on the books is one thing, but actual enforcement from the road right into the courtroom is another.

The organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving or M.A.D.D. weighed in with a statement, "Extending the lookback is great, but if Judges allow first-time offenders to plea down to a lesser charge, the lookback period can be useless."

Barnett added the five-year "lookback" combined with the backlog in our court system offers the best stall tactic for defense attorneys which in turn benefits repeat offenders.

"Of course, they have to represent their clients to the best of their ability and if they can use whatever is available to them, you know," said Barnett.

Now, Senator Orr is just hoping his fellow lawmakers can agree on 10 years like some of our neighbors.

"We need to really crack down on it and the only way I know is flexing the muscle of the law to take these past offenses into account," said Senator Orr.

