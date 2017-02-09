Mayan Chocolate Cream Filled Crepes

This recipe has been adapted for the cook-on-the-go and inspired by the ever-delicious movie, Chocolate. Come enjoy Cyn Shea’s Valentine version at “Dinner & a Movie,” February 17 when we see Chocolate @ 6:30 p.m. Limited Tickets available @ Eventbrite.com, $25 – includes Dinner, Tax, Movie.

Yield: filling for 4-6

Ingredients

1 (3.9 oz) package instant chocolate pudding mix

1 teaspoon instant coffee granules

3 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon allspice

Crepes

Chocolate Sauce

Powdered Sugar & Fresh Raspberries (optional)

Directions

For Filling: mix all ingredients together with electric mixer until stiff peak forms.

Spoon the filling into the center of each crepe and roll the crepe up around it. Spoon sauce over the crepes. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh raspberries.

