Colbert Heights High School student killed in morning car wreck

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Tuscumbia teen Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m.

ALEA tells us 18-year-old Benjamin Alan Braley was killed when the 2001 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Braley was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Braley was a senior at Colbert Heights High School. Counselors are on campus to help students grieve.

The crash occurred on Alabama 247, near the 20-mile marker, five miles south of Tuscumbia.

Although the investigation is ongoing, a preliminary investigation has indicated that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

