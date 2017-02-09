All Colbert County Schools dismissing early on Friday due to widespread illness

All eight Colbert County Schools will be closing Friday at 12 p.m. for a deep cleaning of all the schools due to the flu and flu-like symptoms that are going on in the area.

Lawrence County Schools leaders confirm they have 70 students out at Hatton High School with the flu or flu-like symptoms.

On Wednesday, 73 students were reported sick and didn’t attend school. Two days ago, more than 60 students were sick and didn’t come to school.

Hatton High School has an enrollment of roughly 400 students. The district is now undergoing “sanitizing procedures” to try to help alleviate the issues.

Limestone County Schools and Huntsville City Schools aren’t reporting any problems.

We are still waiting to hear back from Morgan County, Madison City, and Madison County Schools.

