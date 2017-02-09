Trinity firefighters put out blaze at Brent;s LLC

Trinity firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at Brent's LLC on Hudson Road in Decatur.

Responders say a lot of merchandise was damaged, but the building isn't a total loss.

It took responders about 30 minutes to put the fire out.

They aren't sure what caused the fire but believe it may have started in the office or storage area.

Luckily there was no one inside.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48