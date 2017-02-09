Florence police arrest 1 on theft and gun charges - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Florence police arrest 1 on theft and gun charges

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Florence Police Department) (Source: Florence Police Department)
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

One man is in jail after Florence police discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle while conducting a safety checkpoint.

The Florence Police Department traffic division was conducting a safety checkpoint on Royal Ave, near Royal Recreation Center on Wednesday afternoon when David Stapleton drove up to the checkpoint in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators tell us officers had been on the lookout for the vehicle for the last several days after it was stolen from a private citizen of Florence.

Stapleton was also found to be in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident and charged.

He is currently in jail on bond totaling $9,000.

This case is still under investigation and additional arrests are likely. 

