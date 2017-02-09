Multiple vehicles on fire at auto repair shop on South Memorial Parkway

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says multiple vehicles are on fire in the 11000 block of South Memorial Parkway.

Six units are on scene at this time

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has asked Huntsville police to go ahead and file a report for a fire investigation.

They haven’t deemed it as an arson just yet, but wanted it documented due to the amount of damage and in case of a follow-up investigation determines it was criminal.

