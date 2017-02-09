Emergency crews locate missing hiker on Monte Sano

Huntsville Fire and Rescue found a hiker that had been missing since overnight.

Police said the hiker is a 24-year-old woman and that she had her dog with her.

A state trooper helicopter joined the search and K9s had been brought in to help with the search.

Her boyfriend called 911 after she went hiking Wednesday evening and didn’t return home.

Her car was still in the parking lot at the Land Trust site off of Monte Sano Boulevard.

Police believed she was on Arrowhead Trail , which is a very steep path.

