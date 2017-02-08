Alabama tax program collects millions from retailers

An Alabama tax program is raking in millions for the state.

The "Simplified Seller Use Tax Program" collects a flat rate of 8 percent from shoppers. Any businesses that don’t have brick-and-mortar locations in the state can participate. In November, Amazon joined the ranks.

The Alabama Department of Revenue states that, so far, 85 retailers have joined the program, and more join every day.

Here’s how the program works. Two percent of the sales tax goes back to sellers. Then 50 percent goes to the state, 25 percent goes to counties, and 25 percent to municipalities. That's according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. So far in fiscal 2017, the state of Alabama has collected $15 million from the program.

WAFF 48 News reached out to a professor at Athens State University who said this program has multiple benefits for Alabama.

“It’s good overall for the state because, again, by law, this is revenue we should have been collecting all along. It makes for a more level playing field with the people. Small businesses, in particular,” said Thomas Pieplow. “Both state and local government are really in dire need of revenue for critical needs things such as highways, prisons and medical care for those who can’t pay for it."

