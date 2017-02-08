Huntsville leaders react to attorney general confirmation

Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
A DeKalb County man is talking about surviving being shot five times.More >>
A DeKalb County man is talking about surviving being shot five times.More >>
A Florence man is accused of trying to burn down his home with his family still inside.More >>
A Florence man is accused of trying to burn down his home with his family still inside.More >>
The water you drink in and around Redstone Arsenal is now safe, according to environmental engineers in charge of the Arsenal’s giant cleanup project.More >>
The water you drink in and around Redstone Arsenal is now safe, according to environmental engineers in charge of the Arsenal’s giant cleanup project.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>