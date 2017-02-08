Huntsville leaders react to attorney general confirmation

Jeff Sessions is now confirmed as the United States attorney general. The Senate voted 52 to 47 to approve Sessions to the position on Wednesday.

Republicans are celebrating. Meanwhile, Democrats are going back to the drawing board as we learned about Sessions' confirmation as U.S. attorney general.

Sam Givhan, chairman of the Madison County Republicans, said Sessions is the right man for the job. He said Sessions has a proven track record and he's going to get right to work.

“First of all, he's going to start enforcing the laws. The laws as they're written on the books and not the laws that the former president wanted them enforced, or not enforced in many cases,” said Givhan.

Meanwhile, the Rev. Robert L. Shanklin, president of the local NAACP chapter, said it's that track record that proves Sessions should not be attorney general.

“They said they were going to take the country back. They're going to take it back all right. They're going to take it back about 20 years,” said Shanklin.

He said Sessions has consistently earned poor grades from the NAACP on his voting record in the Senate and that he has no place as attorney general.

“We don't need an individual like him, who did some of the things that he did during the days while he was back in Alabama,” said Shanklin. “Some of the Jim Crow days, and some of the things he would call individuals, the names that he would call individuals.”

“There are no new allegations of anything,” said Givhan. “These people have been working with him in the United States Senate for 20 years. They know Jeff Sessions. They know him to be a man of integrity. And the rest of this stuff that they're coming up with, digging up from 30 years ago, is nothing more than a worn out smear tactic that is not going to work.”

The appointment leaves a vacancy in the Senate, and that person will be appointed by Gov. Robert Bentley. A lot of people have rumored that the spot may be going to the current attorney general in Alabama, Luther Strange. Bentley's office has been quiet about the appointment, but they're expected to make an announcement very soon, possibly on Thursday, on exactly who will be taking Sessions' place in the Senate.

