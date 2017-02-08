Crime Stoppers: Vacuum thief

Police say this man stole a vacuum cleaner from Target on Highway 72 in Madison. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

Did you know it's possible to have a clean crime performed by a dirty criminal? This week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers shows a criminal getting his hands dirty stealing a cleaning appliance.

The man we're looking for is seen on surveillance camera as looking for a vacuum cleaner. This happened at the Target on Highway 72 in Madison on Jan. 13. And he wasn't looking to buy it, but to steal it.

Whether it was in a box or not, we're talking about a vacuum cleaner. It's not like you can stick it in your pocket or hide under your shirt or jacket.

He walked straight out of the store, making a “clean” getaway.

And we're talking about a top-of-the-line Dyson vacuum priced at about $600.

If you know who this guy is, a simple phone call will put him behind bars for theft and put up to $1,000 of reward money in your pocket.

All you have to do is make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. To see how to text or e-mail anonymous, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.

