Sheriff says Pisgah student shot by deputy had troubled past

Sheriff's officials say the victim of Tuesday's deadly officer-involved shooting in Jackson County had a troubled past.

The victim of the domestic incident that sparked that deadly confrontation with the deputy is speaking out.

According to Henagar police, the young man had been arrested on drug charges and recently picked up after he failed to show in court.

Henagar police say 18-year-old Alex Christopher Davis was arrested on Jan. 27 after he failed to show for court on a marijuana possession charge. Police say he was found with a small bag of marijuana last year.

The victim of Tuesday's incident, which prompted the deputy to respond, said he was assaulted by Davis. On Wednesday, he had a bandage to his head and a black eye.

He said his friend and Davis stopped by while he was working on his truck at a home on County Road 60 Tuesday night. He said he didn't know Davis.

The victim said Davis and his friend got into a fight and he told them to leave. Instead, the victim said Davis turned on his car, breaking the windshield with an ax handle before attacking him.

The victim said Davis then turned on him when the deputy arrived.

Davis died after he allegedly came at the deputy with an ax handle. Authorities say the deputy resorted to lethal force after Davis continued even after being struck by a stun gun.

The incident is now being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, counselors were on hand Wednesday for students at Pisgah High School, where Davis was a senior.

