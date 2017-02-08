Kim's Kids: Jazmine

An Athens man faces multiple drug charges after two meth labs caught on fire Friday evening at his residence where deputies were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on unrelated charges. Keith Elmo Taylor, 48, is charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He is currently held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not yet been set on the distributi...More >>
Two people were injured in a serious crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred at 769 Harvest Rd. just after 4 p.m. Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover. Both passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle. One passenger was taken to a local hospital via HEMSI. The other was transported by Medflight. No word on their condition. Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>
Authorities say a plane was flying from Iowa to Alabama when it crashed in southern Kentucky.More >>
Law enforcement officers are searching for an Alabama Department of Corrections inmate who escaped from a Decatur work release program.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.More >>
