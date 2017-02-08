La-Z-Boy recalling recliner series

La-Z-Boy is recalling select models of recliners because of a potential shock hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the power supply housing for certain La-Z-Boy recliners equipped with a power lift seat can crack and break, exposing electrical components and creating a shock hazard.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Several La-Z-Boy lift chair models are part of the recall, including their gold series, Clayton luxury-lift, power lift and luxury-lift models sold between September 2015 and November 2016.

The faulty power supplies are also included in conversation kits sold for older model lift chairs.

Consumers can check the lot number on the power supply to see if it is affected. The lot number is 150113.

Consumers should stop using the power supplies immediately and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement.

