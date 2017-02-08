Construction begins "again" on Zierdt Road

Construction stalled on Zierdt Road for a few months in 2017 but crews are now working again.

Huntsville city's engineering department says the 25-million dollar road widening project is on schedule and under budget.

The project will widen 3-1/2 miles of Zierdt Road from Martin Road to Madison Boulevard. Construction began in 2013 and northbound lanes are now complete. But, City Engineer, Kathy Martin, says permit approvals delayed construction of the southbound lanes because it's partially located on Redstone Arsenal Property.

"That contractor was contracted to build just the northbound lanes," said Martin. "And, he was actual ahead of schedule and completed the northbound lanes about summer of last year."

"The city was not able to get a core permit to cross Lady Ann Lake until December of last year so the contractor did leave the site for about six months until we could obtain that core permit. Currently, in January as soon as the first of the year came he's back on site working in the Lady Ann Lake area."

Martin says construction for the project will continue until late-2019.

For more details on the project for the city of Huntsville, click here.

