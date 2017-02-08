Weekend events to check out in Huntsville

Check out these events happening in Huntsville this weekend:

Huntsville Comic Convention at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment

2211 Seminole Dr.

Friday, February 11th and Saturday, February 12th, 10AM-9PM

Broadway Theatre League Presents Riverdance

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe St. SW

Friday, February 10th - Sunday 12th, Show times Vary

Huntsville Havoc vs. Mississippi RiverKings at Von Braun Center Propst Arena

700 Monroe St. SW

Saturday, February 11th, 7PM-10PM



The Underground Railroad: Journey to Freedom at Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

Saturday, February 11th, 11AM-3:30PM

Pour Your Heart Out Valentine's Event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center

1 Tranquility Base Huntsville

Saturday, February 11th, 7-11PM

Princess and the Sweet Frog Daddy Daughter Dance at Early Works Museum and Train Depot

404 Madison St. SE

Saturday, February 11th, 6-9 PM



