Weekend events to check out in Huntsville

Check out these events happening in Huntsville this weekend:
Huntsville Comic Convention at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment
2211 Seminole Dr.
Friday, February 11th and Saturday, February 12th, 10AM-9PM
Broadway Theatre League Presents Riverdance
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe St. SW
Friday, February 10th - Sunday 12th, Show times Vary
Huntsville Havoc vs. Mississippi RiverKings at Von Braun Center Propst Arena
700 Monroe St. SW
Saturday, February 11th, 7PM-10PM
The Underground Railroad: Journey to Freedom at Burritt on the Mountain
3101 Burritt Drive
Saturday, February 11th, 11AM-3:30PM
Pour Your Heart Out Valentine's Event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center
1 Tranquility Base Huntsville
Saturday, February 11th, 7-11PM
Princess and the Sweet Frog Daddy Daughter Dance at Early Works Museum and Train Depot
404 Madison St. SE
Saturday, February 11th, 6-9 PM
