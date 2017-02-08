Weekend events to check out in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Weekend events to check out in Huntsville

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
Source: (Early Works Museum) Source: (Early Works Museum)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Check out these events happening in Huntsville this weekend:

Huntsville Comic Convention at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment 
2211 Seminole Dr.
Friday, February 11th and Saturday, February 12th, 10AM-9PM 

Broadway Theatre League Presents Riverdance
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe St. SW
Friday, February 10th - Sunday 12th, Show times Vary 

Huntsville Havoc vs. Mississippi RiverKings at Von Braun Center Propst Arena
700 Monroe St. SW
Saturday, February 11th, 7PM-10PM 


The Underground Railroad: Journey to Freedom at Burritt on the Mountain  
3101 Burritt Drive 
Saturday, February 11th, 11AM-3:30PM

Pour Your Heart Out Valentine's Event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center 
1 Tranquility Base Huntsville 
Saturday, February 11th, 7-11PM 

Princess and the Sweet Frog Daddy Daughter Dance at Early Works Museum and Train Depot
404 Madison St. SE
Saturday, February 11th, 6-9 PM
 

