Huntsville representative wins election for House Minority Leader

Representative Anthony Daniels of Huntsville just won the election as the House Minority Leader.

Daniels takes over the leadership post for Democrats from Craig Ford.

Daniels first won election to represent District 53 in 2014.

WAFF 48's Michael Doudna is interviewing Representative Daniels about his new duties now.

You'll see that interview all new on WAFF 48 News Now at 4:00.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48