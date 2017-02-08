Father of 2 becomes Huntsville’s first homicide of 2017

Huntsville police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year after an overnight shooting.

Police say they found the body of 29-year-old Marcus White in his front yard on on Callahan Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Investigators are now working to figure out who fired the deadly shot.

#BREAKING victim identified in Callahan Dr. fatal shooting as 29-year-old Marcus White. Family released his picture to me @waff48 pic.twitter.com/mdgfdJXFtV — Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) February 8, 2017

The Madison County coroner said White's body was taken at the state forensics lab for an autopsy, but the cause of death has been ruled as a gunshot.

Officers responded to assist HEMSI on a call of a person lying on the ground at about midnight. When they arrived, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say they were never called about a shooting or shots fired.

White was a father of two. His brother, Bryan White, said it's hard to believe his brother was the first murder of the year.

"It's certainly unsettling to hear that, but from a micro-aspect, Marcus was very near and dear to all of us. The outpour of emotion that's come from friends and family from all over since the news has spread has proven that,” he said.

“Easily the thing that I will miss most is the interaction with his children. They were around him, and when he was around them you can clearly see the joy in all of their faces because they clearly loved each other quite a bit,” he said.

UPDATE: Police arrested and charged Milton Tyson with the murder on Thursday.

