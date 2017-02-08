Former Governor Don Siegelman has been released from federal prison

The Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, Louisana says that former Governor Don Siegelman is not in their custody as of Wednesday morning.

Siegelman was sentenced to 78 months in prison for bribery, conspiracy and other crime and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and 500 hours of community service.

Siegelman and former HealthSouth chief Richard Scrushy were convicted in 2006. Prosecutors say they arranged $500,000 in contributions to Siegelman's campaign for a lottery in exchange for the governor appointing Scrushy to a hospital regulatory

