Morning Headlines: Sen. Sessions on track for confirmation as attorney general

Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
The help wanted sign is hanging at Huntsville City Schools.More >>
The help wanted sign is hanging at Huntsville City Schools.More >>
As the opioid crisis continues around the nation and throughout the Tennessee Valley, there are new, startling statistics about the spread of hepatitis C.More >>
As the opioid crisis continues around the nation and throughout the Tennessee Valley, there are new, startling statistics about the spread of hepatitis C.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
You never want to wake up to the sound of smoke detectors. But if it happens, one decision you make before going to sleep could mean life or death for you and your loved ones.More >>
You never want to wake up to the sound of smoke detectors. But if it happens, one decision you make before going to sleep could mean life or death for you and your loved ones.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.More >>
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.More >>
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.More >>
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.More >>
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>