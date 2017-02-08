Morning Headlines: Sen. Sessions on track for confirmation as attorney general

Sen. Sessions on track for confirmation as attorney general

The Senate is working overtime toward confirming President Donald Trump's close ally, Sen. Jeff Sessions, to become the nation's top law enforcement officer as attorney general. The Alabama Republican appears headed toward confirmation on Wednesday evening by a nearly party-line vote. Democrats harshly criticized Sessions for being too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and too weak on civil rights.

2017 legislative session gets underway at AL statehouse

With the pounding of a gavel Tuesday, Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon officially started the 2017 legislative session. Little happened on the first day beyond mostly procedural matters. State prisons are going to be Gov. Robert Bentley's top priority for the session. He's proposing the same plan that failed in the legislature last year. It's an $800 million plan that would build four new "super prisons" and close 14 existing state prisons.

Gusty storms later today

Widespread dense fog could slow your Wednesday morning commute. Visibility is less than a mile in many locations across the Valley. This will begin to lift by mid-morning. Our next round of thunderstorms arrives later today ahead of a cold front. We’ll be unseasonably warm and feeling a tad like Spring this afternoon. With some thinning of the clouds, highs will climb into the 70s.

